Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader.
Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Reds won 7-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Reds won 7-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas to face his former team before a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night. The Reds had two games postponed over the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test and Major League Baseball wanted to provide them with an additional day for testing.

