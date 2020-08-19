Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - In Scott County, kids are gearing up to go back to school virtually this year.

At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

While wearing masks, the students got to hop out of the car to meet some of the teachers and take a picture with the high school principal before jumping back in the car to continue around the parking lot.

The school also held a virtual open house Tuesday for all of the students and their families, but this was something special for freshmen and other students who have transferred to Scott County High School.

“We really just wanted to make that extra connection with our students that are in that transition year that have never been to high school or to this building,” Principal Meocha Williams said. “Just want to make sure they feel welcome, and wrapping our arms around them like the Cardinal family does.”

The high school will be using Google Classroom while they’re learning virtually.

The first day of school will be September 8.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.