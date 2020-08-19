Advertisement

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - In Scott County, kids are gearing up to go back to school virtually this year.

At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

While wearing masks, the students got to hop out of the car to meet some of the teachers and take a picture with the high school principal before jumping back in the car to continue around the parking lot.

The school also held a virtual open house Tuesday for all of the students and their families, but this was something special for freshmen and other students who have transferred to Scott County High School.

“We really just wanted to make that extra connection with our students that are in that transition year that have never been to high school or to this building,” Principal Meocha Williams said. “Just want to make sure they feel welcome, and wrapping our arms around them like the Cardinal family does.”

The high school will be using Google Classroom while they’re learning virtually.

The first day of school will be September 8.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.

Lexington

Despite Beshear’s recommendation, Lexington Christian Academy begins in-person classes Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

Lexington

Chromebooks flying off the shelves as parents, school districts prepare for virtual learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As students get ready for an unusual start to the fall semester, back to school lists are looking a bit different this year.

Lexington

UK students feeling safe on campus despite rise in COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
Students tell us they’re aware of the coronavirus, but they’re also feeling pretty safe with the steps the university has taken.

Latest News

News

Good Shepherd Catholic School holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some students went back to in person learning today-- the first time many of them had set foot inside a classroom since March.

State

Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students. Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

Back to School

‘To see the campus be re-energized is really exciting:’ UK students return to campus

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
The people in charge of getting the campus ready for the return of students told us they’ve been working on this since students were sent home in March.

Back to School

Classes resume at EKU; university has contingency plans for COVID

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
University officials say faculty and staff spent all summer putting in place safety measures to make sure students are as safe as possible when they return to class.

Back to School

UK, other Kentucky universities resume classes

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Some university students in Kentucky are heading back to class.

News

Lexington Police, Safe Kids Coalition talk about the right age to leave children home alone

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
In Kentucky there is no law that says how old a child has to be before they can be home alone, but there are some good guidelines.