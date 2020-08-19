Advertisement

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Scott County officials are working to provide better internet access for students.
Scott County officials are working to provide better internet access for students.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.

“We were working on it. But what COVID has done is magnified the situation. And it’s really uncovered how badly we need it. It’s evident that we need to work now,” Covington said.

Covington says he only lives about three miles out of town, but relies on his phone to go online.

“There are so many people that I’ve talked to that are in the same boat as I am, or have none, they don’t even have good cell service,” Covington.

They’re asking everyone in the county to take a broadband speed test and working with a company that will compile that information into the best way to connect the maximum number of homes.

“So if we could get our analysis together, get a grant proposal and the application together that had true data that shows the need then perhaps we can get some of those federal dollars to help expand connectivity in the community,” Covington said.

Internet access isn’t just important for schoolwork. It can also influence property values when people are deciding where to live. 

“As a realtor, that’s one of the big things that a lot of clients have a problem with is being somewhere where they can get Internet access for their business,” said Melissa Baker. “I feel like at this point everyone should have access to the Internet. “

But right now, not everyone does. 

They are also working with 17 other counties In the Bluegrass Area Development District. If this program works for Scott County they could be a pilot program for others.

“Broadband is just like from years ago when we need to put electricity and water out into the rural parts of the United States, I feel truly that broadband is just like that.”

The link to that test is on the Scott county judge-executive Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Back to School

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is has provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader.

News

The Breakdown with a Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Convention: Colmon Eldridge on the virtual experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Political party conventions go virtual, and that makes it a unique experience for delegates. Kentucky delegate Colmon Eldridge talks about the roll call to formally nominate Joe Biden.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Kicks In

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps average well below normal for the next few days.

Lexington

Keeneland holding yearling sales with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While there are still plenty of questions on what Keeneland will do for their Fall Meet, one thing they are going forward with is their September sales, but under new guidelines.