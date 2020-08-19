The Breakdown with a Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Convention: Colmon Eldridge on the virtual experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s never happened before. The major political parties have turned their conventions into a virtual experience. This week it’s the Democratic Party creating a much different convention. Colmon Eldridge has been a delegate from Kentucky at four conventions, and he says this year, “is truly unlike anything I have experienced.” Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, we’ll talk with Eldridge about the roll call experience, and “tonight’s historic speech by Senator Harris.” Next week we’ll get reaction from Kentucky Republican Party delegates.

