Advertisement

The Breakdown with a Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Convention: Colmon Eldridge on the virtual experience

Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Party Convention
Kentucky Delegate to the Democratic Party Convention(Colmon Eldridge)
By Sam Dick
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s never happened before. The major political parties have turned their conventions into a virtual experience. This week it’s the Democratic Party creating a much different convention. Colmon Eldridge has been a delegate from Kentucky at four conventions, and he says this year, “is truly unlike anything I have experienced.” Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, we’ll talk with Eldridge about the roll call experience, and “tonight’s historic speech by Senator Harris.” Next week we’ll get reaction from Kentucky Republican Party delegates.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Paul Newberry
The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Kicks In

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps average well below normal for the next few days.

Lexington

Keeneland holding yearling sales with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
While there are still plenty of questions on what Keeneland will do for their Fall Meet, one thing they are going forward with is their September sales, but under new guidelines.

Lexington

Despite Beshear’s recommendation, Lexington Christian Academy begins in-person classes Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Students are back in the classroom Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

Lexington

Chromebooks flying off the shelves as parents, school districts prepare for virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As students get ready for an unusual start to the fall semester, back to school lists are looking a bit different this year.

Crime

Corbin man charged with promoting human trafficking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A Corbin man was arrested after attempting to sell a child at a convenience store.