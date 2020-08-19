Traffic stop in Boyle County leads to drug arrests
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Boyle County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of US-127 and Denmark Drive.
During the stop, the sheriff’s office says a K9 detected something in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says deputies found heroin, meth, pills, a digital scale and a glass pipe.
Shaunda Brown and Michael Blakey were arrested on several drug-related charges.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.