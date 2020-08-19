WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 655 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing up the state total to 40,926 cases. He says of those new cases, 91 are in people 18 or younger, which is also 14 percent. The state is seeing a 5.41 percent positivity rate.

There were 12 reported COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the youngest being 42 years old. That brings the state total to 842 deaths.

Among Wednesday’s announced deaths are a 78-year-old man from Garrard County, a 72-year-old man from Letcher County, an 82-year-old woman from Barren County, a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County, a 62-year-old man from Oldham County, a 58-year-old woman from Hart County, a 79-year-old woman from Butler County, an 82-year-old man from Mercer County, an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, a 91-year-old man from Logan County, an 86-year-old man from Barren County and a 42-year-old man from Warren County.

As of Wednesday, 640 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 155 are in the ICU and 90 are on a ventilator. At least 9,331 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the governor says.

More than half of Kentucky counties are in the White House “danger zone” designations, Gov. Beshear says.https://t.co/V3VeNXvMyC https://t.co/P9Wl51SxWF — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) August 19, 2020

The governor began his news conference announcing more than $8 million in CARES Act funding is heading back to local governments for reimbursements. He also announced the state is preparing to apply for the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance program. The application will be filed by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet on Thursday, and FEMA should approve within 48-72 hours. That will provide an extra $400 for unemployment insurance recipients. Recipients should not expect those payments until early September.

