Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brandon Phillips made his debut for the Lexington Legends in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series Wednesday night and hit the game-tying RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Down 5-4, the former Reds All-Star drove home Ben Revere to knot the game at five.

Brandon Phillips @DatDudeBP ties the game in the bottom of the 9th for the @LexingtonLegend pic.twitter.com/9yftTv1snY — PrepSpin (@PrepSpin) August 20, 2020

The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

Phillips, the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, joined the Lexington Legends this week and will play with the team the remainder of the series through mid-September.

First look at Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) in a @LexingtonLegend uniform.



The former @Reds star making his debut in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail tonight. pic.twitter.com/UDlJSVpNxH — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.