Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brandon Phillips made his debut for the Lexington Legends in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series Wednesday night and hit the game-tying RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Down 5-4, the former Reds All-Star drove home Ben Revere to knot the game at five.
Phillips, the three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, joined the Lexington Legends this week and will play with the team the remainder of the series through mid-September.
