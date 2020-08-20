Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms To Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very nice feeling weather day across the state, but the threat for showers and storms will be on the increase in the coming days. This happens as humidity levels begin to come back up and the overall pattern turns more active, especially in the tropics.

Let us kick things off with what’s happening out there today. Temps are likely deep into the 50s for many to start out and recover into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels are still into the comfy category, so enjoy.

There is the threat for a few showers and storms going up across the south and southeast, but that may try to inch a bit farther north as the day transitions into the night.

As moisture increases Friday through Sunday, showers and storms become more common. The setup is not producing rain all the time, but we are likely to see some heavier downpours show up.

Tropical systems are likely to impact the United States and we will have to wait and see if that can impact our weather.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.