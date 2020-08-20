Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms To Increase

(WSAZ)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very nice feeling weather day across the state, but the threat for showers and storms will be on the increase in the coming days. This happens as humidity levels begin to come back up and the overall pattern turns more active, especially in the tropics.

Let us kick things off with what’s happening out there today. Temps are likely deep into the 50s for many to start out and recover into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels are still into the comfy category, so enjoy.

There is the threat for a few showers and storms going up across the south and southeast, but that may try to inch a bit farther north as the day transitions into the night. 

As moisture increases Friday through Sunday, showers and storms become more common. The setup is not producing rain all the time, but we are likely to see some heavier downpours show up.

Tropical systems are likely to impact the United States and we will have to wait and see if that can impact our weather.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Legends add former Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to Bourbon Trail roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster.

State

Kentucky applies for FEMA unemployment aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
As people still wait for unemployment help, Governor Andy Beshear says more federal help is on the way.

Lexington

New COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
A neighborhood mobile testing site is now out at The Learning Center off of Price Road.

Back to School

FCPS working to get Chromebooks to students before virtual learning begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
At Bryan Station Middle School, some parents picked up Chromebooks Thursday morning. They received a bag that included a Chromebook, a hot spot, and also some school work.

Latest News

Politics

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Sports

KHSAA votes to move forward with current plan for fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
We could learn the fate of high school fall sports in the commonwealth.

Politics

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

Police looking for suspect after car crashes into Lexington home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The driver was long gone, and police said the car’s hood was cold.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another Fall-like day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It's hard to beat the comfortable temperatures we have had around here lately.