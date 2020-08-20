FCPS working to get Chromebooks to students before virtual learning begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for many Kentucky students and, this year, it’s going to look quite a bit different.

Fayette County students will start online and many parents are working to get supplies to prepare for virtual learning.

At Bryan Station Middle School, some parents picked up Chromebooks Thursday morning. They received a bag that included a Chromebook, a hot spot, and also some school work.

We talked to a Mom who came to the school Thursday morning to pick up her son’s schedule. He’ll be starting the sixth grade. She was told that he could not receive a Chromebook because the school had run out.

Some parents are picking up chrome books at Bryan Station MS. One mom said her son didn’t get one because the school had ran out. But she was told that someone would be in touch to give him one. pic.twitter.com/AWnQ1BqLl4 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 20, 2020

She was told that someone would be in touch to give him one.

“We do have a laptop at home, so that won’t have any effect on him being able to start and hit the ground running so to speak,” Rayco Lownes said.

She says she received a survey asking if they had a desktop or laptop at home.

To her understanding, Fayette County Schools will be starting NTI for the first nine weeks, then school officials will re-evaluate the situation to determine when it’s safe for students to return to school in person.

The spokeswoman for Fayette County Schools says the district started handing out Chromebooks last week and will continue handing them out all the way until school starts.

