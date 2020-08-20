Advertisement

Five Wildcats named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List

Seniors Bohanna, Echols, Jackson, Rigg and Young on radar for 2021 game
Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250
Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Five Kentucky football players have been named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 list, the event announced on Thursday. The five include defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, cornerback Brandin Echols, center Drake Jackson, tight end Justin Rigg and offensive tackle Landon Young.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. Offensive guard Logan Stenberg played in the game last season, while defensive backs Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Darius West participated in the 2019 event.

Bohanna is a proud native of Memphis, Tennessee and enters his senior season with 19 consecutive starts at nose guard. The 6-foot-4, 361-pounder totaled 18 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup for the Wildcats’ defense in 2019. He was also recently named to the preseason All-SEC Fourth Team by Athlon.

Echols, a 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback from Southaven, Mississippi, arrived at UK before the 2019 season and became an immediate impact player in starting 11 games. A lockdown corner, he tallied 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and a team-high nine pass breakups. His performance has been lauded by Pro Football Focus’ analytical analysis.

Jackson, a native of Versailles, Kentucky, was named to the second-team offense by Athlon after starting at center in all 13 games last season. He now has a team-high 33 consecutive starts as the anchor of Kentucky’s offensive line, the “Big Blue Wall.” He was also named to the 2020 preseason first-team All-SEC teams by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Rigg, from Springboro, Ohio, has been a mainstay in the Cats’ offense for three seasons, playing in 41 career games with 14 starts. He stepped into the void left by C.J. Conrad before the 2019 season and became an integral blocker for the team’s explosive running game. He had at least one catch in six games, totaling 11 for 128 yards on the season.

After missing the entire 2018 season to injury, Young, of Lexington, Kentucky, returned for an excellent 2019, starting in all 13 games at left tackle. He totaled 64 knockdown plays and missed only one assignment in 754 plays. He was also a 2020 preseason All-SEC Second Team choice by Athlon Sports.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process.  The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.  The 93 figure represents nearly 40 percent of the total draft these past two years.  One thing that differentiates the Reese’s Senior Bowl from other all-star games is the participation of two full NFL coaching staffs.  Last year, the two teams were coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals and there were over 900 credentialed NFL personnel for game week.

Latest News

Sports

Legends add former Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to Bourbon Trail roster

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster.

Sports

KHSAA votes to move forward with current plan for fall sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
We could learn the fate of high school fall sports in the commonwealth.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Sports

EKU to play The Citadel during 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will play at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 26.

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Paul Newberry
The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.

Sports

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader.

Lexington

Keeneland holding yearling sales with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While there are still plenty of questions on what Keeneland will do for their Fall Meet, one thing they are going forward with is their September sales, but under new guidelines.