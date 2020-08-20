Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another Fall-like day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s hard to beat the comfortable temperatures we have had around here lately.

Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s and 80s with low humidity. The low humidity is one of the key elements to make it feel so nice out there. We'll hold on to that again today.

There could be a few showers & thunderstorms in southern & eastern Kentucky again today. That is the primary zone of storm formation. It was that way yesterday and today. It will not be a washout; some in that zone will even stay dry. I think that we will have our best chance down there.

Rain will return for all of us by the end of the week. Again, I do not think that the late week's chances are going to be off the charts.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

