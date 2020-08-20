Kentucky applies for FEMA unemployment aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As people still wait for unemployment help, Governor Andy Beshear says more federal help is on the way.

Wednesday, the governor said the state labor cabinet is trying to get help through FEMA that could help those receiving unemployment from July 26 to August 15.

The FEMA aid could amount to an additional $400 if they are unemployed or partially employed because of the pandemic. It would replace the additional $600 supplement that ended in July.

Right now, seven states have been approved for the program, but their amount will only be $300. In Kentucky, because of a CARES supplement, the amount will be $400.

As the Governor announced more unemployment help Wednesday, people are still coming to Frankfort...without appoinments...some driving hours..just for the chance they might get some help. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ved5p3nwlW — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 20, 2020

This comes as people still come to Frankfort daily in hopes of getting help and jobless benefits. Bryant Sorrels is among them. He drove more than two hours from western Kentucky, without an appointment, in hopes of being seen.

“I want to work. I don’t know a lot of people who don’t want to work nowadays,” Sorrels said. “But when we couldn’t work and they promised us something they made it next to impossible to achieve.”

The governor said Kentucky’s portion of all this could be about $8 million per week for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period.

The governor said FEMA should approve Kentucky’s application in two to three days.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.