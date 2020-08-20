Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Livestock competitions and the World’s Championship Horse Show are still planned for the 116th Kentucky State Fair, but overall the fair will look a lot different. Only participants will be allowed at the 11-day event this year.

“There is an element of disappointment that it’s not the traditional fair,” David Beck, the president and CEO of KY Venues, said. “We realize that.”

Temperatures will be checked daily as participants arrive, and everyone is required to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance from others.

“It’s just different,” Elise Carpenter, who is showing dairy cattle for her 16th year, said. “For as long as I can remember, our family has been coming to the state fair long before I was around. So, it’s always been a tradition of ours to come and something we always look forward to.”

There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019. Beck said only Kentucky entries are allowed this year as well.

"It's been a getaway for us I guess you could say because everything has been closed," Carpenter said. "So it's been good to be able to come and have a little sense of normal."

Normally the fair sees 600,000 people, but that number will be much smaller as it will not be open to the public.

Kentucky State Fair will open to participants only, no guests

“We’ll see a much smaller attendance,” Beck said. “We realize that, but to have the opportunity for these young people, we’re excited for that opportunity for them.”

Beck said he appreciates the leadership who oversee the livestock competitions and the horse show adjust during this process.

Wristbands are necessary to get in the barn areas. Pedestrian walkways are wider to help with social distancing. There are hand sanitizer stations all over the place and handwashing stations.

The fair runs from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30. To see the state fair’s plan for 2020 because of COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: KHSAA Board of Control meets to decide fate of fall sports

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
We could learn the fate of high school fall sports in the commonwealth.

Politics

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Lexington

Police looking for suspect after car crashes into Lexington home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The driver was long gone, and police said the car’s hood was cold.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another Fall-like day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It's hard to beat the comfortable temperatures we have had around here lately.

Latest News

Lexington

Car, garbage truck crash causes Lexington road closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people were taken to the hospital.

Lexington

The Nest hosting virtual benefit auction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The event is taking the place of The Nest’s largest event “Night at the Nest”, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

News

Two people killed in Lincoln County crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say two cars hit head-on.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.