Legends add former Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to Bourbon Trail roster

De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster.
Legends add former Cincinnati Red Iván De Jesús Jr.
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends have added former Cincinnati Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to their Battle of the Bourbon Trail roster. 

De Jesús Jr. was drafted in the 2nd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005.  He had his Major League Baseball debut with the Dodgers in 2011 and went on to also play for the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster. He is the 7th MLB veteran to play for the Lexington Legends this season joining Brandon Phillips, Ben Revere, Robbie Ross, Henry Owens, Jordan Pacheco, and Mike Hauschild.

De Jesús Jr.‘s father, Iván De Jesús, was the Lexington Legends Manager in 2004 and 2012 while affiliated with the Houston Astros. 

“This is a blast having Brandon play for his brother P.J., and now we have Iván playing for the organization where his father was a manager, as well,” said Lexington Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th.

