Lexington man sentenced 165 months in prison for two carjackings

A Lexington man was sentenced 165 months in prison for two 2019 carjackings.
A Lexington man was sentenced 165 months in prison for two 2019 carjackings.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Eastern Kentucky District of the United States Attorney’s Office, a Lexington man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 165 months in prison after two 2019 carjackings, with the intent to inflict serious bodily harm or death.

The US Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Jody Shipman pleaded guilty to two separate carjackings in January and February 2019.

According to his plea agreement, Shipman approached a Lexington woman at her apartment in January 2019, demanded her vehicle, phone, and wallet, and threatened her with force. He later used her ATM card at a gas station.

In February 2019, Shipman approached a second female victim, at Lexington’s St. Joseph Hospital, forcing her inside her vehicle and driving her to an ATM machine, to withdraw money from her account.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, under federal law, Shipman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Following his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

