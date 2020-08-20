Car, garbage truck crash causes Lexington road closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck in Lexington.

Old Frankfort Pike at Phillips Lane was closed in both directions for a time due to the crash.

According to the Lexington Police Department, early Thursday morning a dump truck coming out of a transfer station and a car coming down Old Frankfort Pike collided. The car caught on fire afterward.

Two people from inside the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The dump truck driver was hurt, but didn’t go to the hospital.

Old Frankfort Pike has since reopened.

