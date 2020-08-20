Advertisement

Lexington’s statue dedication illuminates importance of the right to vote even in times of adversity

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was a night to honor the overcoming of adversity, lighting up a sculpture that commemorates the 100 years since many women fought for the right to vote in a ceremony that was held in the middle of a global pandemic.

“This is not the first time Kentuckians and Americans have faced significant adversity,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

As leaders like Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Mayor Linda Gorton, and more talked about the 20-feet-tall sculpture called Stand and all that it represents, a crowd of people stood at the intersection of Vine and Mill streets each covered in a face mask.

“Our lives have been turned upside down, the reality as we all know it is entirely different,” Beshear said. “The choices that we make baffle us, they are ones that we never thought we’d be choosing between a tough option and a tougher option.”

Lexington's newest statue now serves as a physical reminder of the importance of our right to vote even in the face of adversity.

“The best way to honor their legacy comes this November,” Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti said.

The ceremony comes as Gov. Beshear announced plans for this coming election when people who are worried about COVID-19 will be able to request an absentee ballot as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person killed in Lincoln County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say two cars hit head-on.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

News

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

Latest News

National

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Back to School

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

News

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.