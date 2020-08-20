Lexington’s statue dedication illuminates importance of the right to vote even in times of adversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was a night to honor the overcoming of adversity, lighting up a sculpture that commemorates the 100 years since many women fought for the right to vote in a ceremony that was held in the middle of a global pandemic.

“This is not the first time Kentuckians and Americans have faced significant adversity,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

As leaders like Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Mayor Linda Gorton, and more talked about the 20-feet-tall sculpture called Stand and all that it represents, a crowd of people stood at the intersection of Vine and Mill streets each covered in a face mask.

“Our lives have been turned upside down, the reality as we all know it is entirely different,” Beshear said. “The choices that we make baffle us, they are ones that we never thought we’d be choosing between a tough option and a tougher option.”

Lexington's newest statue now serves as a physical reminder of the importance of our right to vote even in the face of adversity.

“The best way to honor their legacy comes this November,” Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti said.

The ceremony comes as Gov. Beshear announced plans for this coming election when people who are worried about COVID-19 will be able to request an absentee ballot as early as next week.

