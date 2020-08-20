McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

McConnell’s Senate committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released the following statement Thursday morning following the acceptance, “Team Mitch is pleased to accept Gray Television’s invitation for ‘The Kentucky Debate’ between Senator McConnell and Amy McGrath. A spirited debate between the two candidates in a race is essential for voters as they prepare to casts ballots this November, and we appreciate Gray for inviting Senator McConnell to make his case for reelection directly to Kentuckians.”

Gray Stations in Kentucky include WAVE 3 News in Louisville, WKYT in Lexington, WBKO in Bowling Green and WYMT in Hazard.

A time and date for the debate have not been announced.

Amy McGrath has neither accepted or declined the invitation.

