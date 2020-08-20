McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

This comes a day after McConnell challenged McGrath to a debate.

McGrath’s campaign delivered a letter to Sen. McConnell’s campaign Thursday requesting that the senator join her for three face-to-face debates addressing the health care and economic crises the commonwealth is facing:

McGrath called for the debates to be held in different regions so voters across the commonwealth have the opportunity to hear from the candidates.

WKYT and our sister station WAVE in Louisville have invited both candidates for a statewide debate on October 12. That debate would air in Lexington and Louisville, along with the seven other Gray television stations that serve Kentucky.

McGrath is the Democratic nominee running against Sen. McConnell. McConnell is seeking his seventh term in office.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.