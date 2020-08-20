Advertisement

Mylar balloons cause power outages in downtown Lexington, UK campus area

(KOLO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A power outage that left thousands without power in the downtown Lexington area was caused by mylar balloons.

Power outages were reported around 3 p.m., mostly in the downtown, Chevy Chase, Transy Park and University of Kentucky areas.

Around 5,000 customers lost power, but just about everybody is back up with power.

Officials say mylar balloons were the problem, and that they easily get trapped in power lines.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

WATCH Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thursday night, in our latest special, Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation, we’ll focus on how Kentucky leaders are getting students back to school safely...

Regional

Man accused of setting Richmond church on fire, burning cross in front of another

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to our media partners at the Richmond Register, 41-year-old Ronnie Mullins is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

National

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

News

Lexington sewage systems to be tested for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
For months now, cases of COVID-19 have been discovered by testing people. But new science shows it can also be found by testing their sewage.

Latest News

State

Man arrested in slaying of Kentucky girl who was playing in dollhouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

News

Parents look for ways to outsource help as children learn virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
As parents are planning for their children to start virtual learning, many are trying to figure out things like childcare and tutors.

Regional

Lexington pastor offers reward for return of Bible that was in stolen car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Pastor John Wither’s car was stolen from his home Tuesday morning. He’s now offering a $500 reward, not for the car, but for a priceless item he left inside.

News

Lexington man sentenced 165 months in prison for two carjackings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lexington man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 165 months in prison after two 2019 carjackings.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms To Increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
As humidity levels increase, showers and storms become more common.