Mylar balloons cause power outages in downtown Lexington, UK campus area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A power outage that left thousands without power in the downtown Lexington area was caused by mylar balloons.

Power outages were reported around 3 p.m., mostly in the downtown, Chevy Chase, Transy Park and University of Kentucky areas.

Around 5,000 customers lost power, but just about everybody is back up with power.

Officials say mylar balloons were the problem, and that they easily get trapped in power lines.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.