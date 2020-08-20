Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More testing sites are coming to Lexington and a new site opened up Thursday.

A neighborhood mobile testing site is now out at The Learning Center off of Price Road.

It’s the latest testing location for the mayor’s Mobile Nighborhooding Testing Program.

Mayoral Community Outreach Liason Craig Cammack says the program has been a success in just a handful of days.

“22 days, we’ve actually, we’ve probably surpassed 9,000 tests,” Cammack said.

Five sites have housed the mobile testing so far and each one is hand-selected.

“We’re focusing on areas that we know testing is needed,” Cammack said. “We try to put it around locations where there might be a bus stop, where someone can gain access that’s easier to the location, but you don’t have to have a vehicle in order to get tested. We think it’s important to our community for everyone to have equal access to this testing.”

One of the key features of The Learning Center testing site is walkup testing. Not every site around Lexington offer’s that feature, but Cammack tells us that’s an important and sometimes underrated function of the mobile site.

“It’s important for people to be tested,” Cammack said. “It’s one of the main components to trying to contain this virus is knowing if you’re positive or not and working with the health department to contact trace to make sure we quarantine the appropriate people so it doesn’t continue to spread.”

The testing site at The Learning Center is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks.

Click here for the full list of testing locations and times in Lexington.

