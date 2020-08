LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died following a crash in Lincoln County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 27 south of Stanford.

The Lincoln County Coroner says a second person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say two cars hit head-on.

The names of the people involved have not yet been release.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.