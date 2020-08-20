Advertisement

Police looking for suspect after car crashes into Lexington home

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m.
Police said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are seeking the driver of a car that crashed into a Lexington home.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Cooper Drive near Chinoe Road.

The driver was long gone, and police said the car’s hood was cold. That was an indication the crash happened well before anyone saw the aftermath.

There was no real damage done to the home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another Fall-like day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It's hard to beat the comfortable temperatures we have had around here lately.

Lexington

Car, garbage truck crash causes Lexington road closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people were taken to the hospital.

Lexington

The Nest hosting virtual benefit auction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The event is taking the place of The Nest’s largest event “Night at the Nest”, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Latest News

News

One person killed in Lincoln County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say two cars hit head-on.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

News

Lexington’s statue dedication illuminates importance of the right to vote even in times of adversity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As leaders like Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Mayor Linda Gorton, and more talked about the 20-feet-tall sculpture called Stand and all that it represents, a crowd of people stood at the intersection of Vine and Mill streets each covered in a face mask.

News

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

National

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.