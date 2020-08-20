Police looking for suspect after car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are seeking the driver of a car that crashed into a Lexington home.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Cooper Drive near Chinoe Road.

The driver was long gone, and police said the car’s hood was cold. That was an indication the crash happened well before anyone saw the aftermath.

There was no real damage done to the home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.