Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game and later apologized before leaving the broadcast. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he apologized directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/19/2020 9:48:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

