Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on air during Cincinnati’s game and later apologized before leaving the broadcast. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. Brennaman remained on air in the second game until the top of the fifth inning, when he apologized directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

8/19/2020 9:48:14 PM (GMT -4:00)