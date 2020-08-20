Advertisement

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- State Senate majority leaders say it’s time for local communities to have more control over some decisions, and Governor Andy Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

Leaders spoke on a wide range of topics, including high school sports, during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association will vote if fall student-athletes will see practices and games in the coming month. Leaders say if the vote fails, local districts should be able to decide and create a game plan of their own as long as safety standards are met, according to a letter leaders plan to send to KHSAA.

"If we end up with, let's say with four schools within a community of eight or ten that decide they want to play, those four schools will schedule each other," said Senator David P. Givens. "Those athletes will get to play, and they will move-on through that season."

Givens would go on to say the idea of moving sports to spring would likely not work since in smaller communities, student-athletes participate in both fall and spring sports. He believes recruiting officials would also be problematic.

Governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts on their idea, saying it's time for the leaders to listen to the medical professionals.

"You've got to have the public health advice, you've got to look at the actual data, and it is undeniable where we are right now," said Beshear. "We are in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic, and some people just want to ignore it, and why? Because they want to do stuff."

Concern has also been brewing with state senate majority leaders. They say the Governor is not communicating upcoming mandates and recommendations. They say those in the areas they serve have questions, and leaders are forced to wait until news conferences when the Governor makes his announcements public.

They also feel their expertise isn't being called to the table.

"We want people to understand this is not anywhere about politics," said Robert Stivers. "This is about delivering information and having answers to questions and those questions that are being raised by our constituents."

They are also challenging the Governor to find internet options for students currently without and questions if the state can do-so -- even calling for the Governor to refrain from talking poor of districts choosing to go back in-person. They say without the proper technology in rural areas of the state, many small districts don't have a choice, and students will fall behind.

Members also shared concerns about those still waiting for unemployment help and calls no longer going out to those waiting from the labor cabinet. Appointments for help have recently been booked through September.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

National

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Back to School

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

Latest News

News

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paul Newberry
The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is has provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Sports

Reds put Senzel on IL, reinstate Moustakas to face Royals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader.