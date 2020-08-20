Advertisement

The Nest hosting virtual benefit auction

The auction officially starts Aug. 24
The auction officially starts Aug. 24(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nest in Lexington is trying to overcome pandemic setbacks by hosting an auction.

“Call to Auction” will benefit the organization’s center for women, children and families.

The virtual silent auction has more than 50 different packages to bid on.

Some of the items up for auction include:

  • Tickets for the 2021 or 2022 NCAA Final Four and Championship Games
  • Admission to the 2021 or 2022 Golf Tournament in Augusta
  • Signed items by Coach John Calipari
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • 2021 or 2022 Country Music Awards

There will also be a raffle for two exclusive week-long stays in Sedona, Arizona and Key West, Florida.

The event is taking the place of The Nest’s largest event “Night at the Nest”, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

The auction runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.

To make a bid or check out the items up for auction, head to this website.

To find out more about The Nest’s Center for Women, Children and Families, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

News

One person killed in Lincoln County crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say two cars hit head-on.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

News

Lexington’s statue dedication illuminates importance of the right to vote even in times of adversity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As leaders like Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Mayor Linda Gorton, and more talked about the 20-feet-tall sculpture called Stand and all that it represents, a crowd of people stood at the intersection of Vine and Mill streets each covered in a face mask.

Latest News

News

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

National

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 62.6 inches to 70.9 inches.

Back to School

Scott County High School holds drive-thru open house for new students

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At Scott County High School, they wanted to make sure new students got at least one quick face to face visit with their new teachers. So, they held a drive-thru open house.

News

Scott County works to expand internet access in preparation for virtual learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Scott County’s judge-executive, Joe Covington, told WKYT the county was already working on a plan to expand internet access, and then the pandemic hit.