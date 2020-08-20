The Nest hosting virtual benefit auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nest in Lexington is trying to overcome pandemic setbacks by hosting an auction.

“Call to Auction” will benefit the organization’s center for women, children and families.

The virtual silent auction has more than 50 different packages to bid on.

Some of the items up for auction include:

Tickets for the 2021 or 2022 NCAA Final Four and Championship Games

Admission to the 2021 or 2022 Golf Tournament in Augusta

Signed items by Coach John Calipari

Apple Watch Series 5

2021 or 2022 Country Music Awards

There will also be a raffle for two exclusive week-long stays in Sedona, Arizona and Key West, Florida.

The event is taking the place of The Nest’s largest event “Night at the Nest”, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

The auction runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29.

