Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.
Gov. Beshear reported 726 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 41,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.18 percent positivity rate. Thursday marks the eighth highest single day total of new cases.
Six of the 10 highest single-day totals have been in August, and all have been in the last 30 days.
There were 14 reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total up to 856. That’s 38 deaths in just the last three days. One death includes a healthcare worker in a long term residence center, and another healthcare death was reported in Pulaski County.
As of Thursday, 638 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 155 are in the ICU and 108 are on a ventilator. At least 9,388 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
