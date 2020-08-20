Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 726 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 41,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.18 percent positivity rate. Thursday marks the eighth highest single day total of new cases.

Six of the 10 highest single-day totals have been in August, and all have been in the last 30 days.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total up to 856. That’s 38 deaths in just the last three days. One death includes a healthcare worker in a long term residence center, and another healthcare death was reported in Pulaski County.

As of Thursday, 638 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 155 are in the ICU and 108 are on a ventilator. At least 9,388 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Meals on wheels delivers another 400,000 meals to seniors across the state. This puts the state total at roughly 1.4 million meals during the pandemic. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WakDm9Jqph — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) August 20, 2020

