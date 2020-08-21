Advertisement

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans. Churchill Downs | Photo by Barton Bill
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5 will run without fans.

Churchill Downs says they have worked over the last several months to plan a safe Derby with a limited number of spectators in attendance, but, with the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville, as well as across the region, they made the decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby without fans.

The decision comes with the support of Governor Andy Beshear who said, “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases. This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases,” Gov. Beshear said. “I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision. I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby.”

Ticket holders for all Derby week race dates and related programming, including Dawn at the Downs, will be automatically issued a refund.

