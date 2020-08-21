Advertisement

Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

The process of absentee voting is beginning in Kentucky and an online portal to request a ballot is opening. Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The process of absentee voting is beginning in Kentucky and an online portal to request a ballot is opening.

There’s going to be three main ways to vote in this year’s election and the process for one of those ways actually starts Friday.

“We’re going to formally launch the portal Monday with some media, but it’s going to be open today,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Because of concerns of COVID-19, people can once again request an absentee ballot that will be mailed to them that they will in turn either mail back in or drop off at their local county clerk’s office.

Because of the new state law, you will be required to verify your identity such as by entering information from your driver’s license. Sec. Adams says it will be mid-September before ballots are mailed out.

“I want voters to be patient,” Sec. Adams said. “And here’s why, by law, ballots can’t be printed until September. That’s because of the deadline to file as an independent for various offices in September.”

During the June primary, there were some complaints of voter suppression and questions if the mail could keep up with all of this.

We asked a UK professor for his input and he believes all of these ways to vote should be a model for other states to follow.

The online portal for absentee ballots will close October 9. Then, on October 13, three weeks of early in-person voting will begin at locations determined by county clerks.

