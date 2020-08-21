Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern continues into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend ahead, producing some localized highs water issues for some.

For your evening and night head, we’ll be holding on to scattered storm chances throughout the Commonwealth with dry time in between as well. If you do get stuck under one of these storms, they will be capable of produce very heavy rainfall at times that could lead to some localized flooding in areas. These rain chances will continue into tonight but should become a little more scattered and isolated. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the 70s through late this evening before slowly falling into the 60s overnight.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s with isolated showers around. Storm chances will once again increase throughout the day with tropical downpours possible. This heavy rain could lead to localized high water issues across the region, so be careful of that. Highs by Saturday afternoon will stay below average again, with temperatures only rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storm chances will then break up heading into the night.

Scattered storm chances will remain around for Sunday, but should feature some dry times as well. A drier pattern will move in for the beginning of the next work week before storm chances arrive in the latter part of the week. Highs will remain below average through Sunday in the lower 80s and return to somewhat average temperatures in the mid-80s through the remainder of the week.

