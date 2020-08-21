Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern continues into the weekend

(KVLY)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend ahead, producing some localized highs water issues for some.

For your evening and night head, we’ll be holding on to scattered storm chances throughout the Commonwealth with dry time in between as well. If you do get stuck under one of these storms, they will be capable of produce very heavy rainfall at times that could lead to some localized flooding in areas. These rain chances will continue into tonight but should become a little more scattered and isolated. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the 70s through late this evening before slowly falling into the 60s overnight.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s with isolated showers around. Storm chances will once again increase throughout the day with tropical downpours possible. This heavy rain could lead to localized high water issues across the region, so be careful of that. Highs by Saturday afternoon will stay below average again, with temperatures only rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storm chances will then break up heading into the night.

Scattered storm chances will remain around for Sunday, but should feature some dry times as well. A drier pattern will move in for the beginning of the next work week before storm chances arrive in the latter part of the week. Highs will remain below average through Sunday in the lower 80s and return to somewhat average temperatures in the mid-80s through the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain returns to Kentucky

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We have had some pretty awesome weather days recently. Rain will roll in again for a big chunk of our area.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms To Increase

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
As humidity levels increase, showers and storms become more common.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Storms To Increase

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
5PM FastCast

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another Fall-like day

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
It's hard to beat the comfortable temperatures we have had around here lately.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Kicks In

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Feel Kicks In

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps average well below normal for the next few days.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of Fall-like air

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
The intense storms of yesterday are out, and the cooler air is back in again.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
5PM FastCast