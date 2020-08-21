Advertisement

Boyle County football coach excited for his team after KHSAA decision on fall sports

Boyle County Schools/Facebook
Boyle County Schools/Facebook(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If all goes according to the KHSAA’s plan, student athletes will be back at practice Monday.

Boyle County Head Football Coach Justin Haddix said he’s made changes on the field and at home to prepare for the upcoming season.

He said his player were antsy about the call.

“We had practice and you could see kind of see it was up in the air, and everybody knows now, with today’s technology, it used to be you just listened to whatever the coach said, but now, with all the social media and everything, they knew there was going to be a meeting coming up,” Haddix said.

Haddix said his high school students are better off under his supervision.

“My opinion is, with all the protocols that we have, the KHSAA, they’re in safer hands with the coaches,” he said.

He said even if the Boyle County stadium is closed, another could open.

“They’re going to go play somewhere, they’re going to go play the baseball, they’re going to play AAU football.”

Haddix said he’s serious about playing by the rules.

“We’re wearing the mask if we’re inside lifting weights, if we’re within six feet of each other, we’re wearing the mask, we’re spread out on the field, we’re not using the locker rooms right now, we’re going to put their equipment with them today when we hand out their equipment and they’re going to bring that to practice with them,” he said.

It’s mask up or step down for the Rebels.

“You don’t give them a choice, you gotta do it or we’re not going to have football,” he said.

Haddix’s wife is a physician who thinks sports should resume.

“She was all for playing and being around and doing those things, but the kids needed it,” he said.

He said he does think about the possibility of infection.

“It’d make me really nervous if one of our kids got it,” he said. “I think that when it hits close to home we’ll do those things, but we’re doing everything we can to prevent it.”

He said football teaches kids lessons they’ll use in life.

“Everything’s not going to go your way, you’re not going to get every call, you’re not going to get this, but just like in life, it doesn’t go that way, are you going to quit or are you going to continue to fight and get better?”

Gov. Beshear said he would take some time to think through the KHSAA’s proposed plan at a news briefing Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

WATCH Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thursday night, in our latest special, Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation, we’ll focus on how Kentucky leaders are getting students back to school safely...

News

Mylar balloons cause power outages in downtown Lexington, UK campus area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Power outages were reported around 3 p.m., mostly in the downtown, Chevy Chase, Transylvania Park and University of Kentucky areas.

Regional

Man accused of setting Richmond church on fire, burning cross in front of another

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to our media partners at the Richmond Register, 41-year-old Ronnie Mullins is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

National

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Latest News

News

Lexington sewage systems to be tested for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
For months now, cases of COVID-19 have been discovered by testing people. But new science shows it can also be found by testing their sewage.

State

Man arrested in slaying of Kentucky girl who was playing in dollhouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

News

Parents look for ways to outsource help as children learn virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
As parents are planning for their children to start virtual learning, many are trying to figure out things like childcare and tutors.

Regional

Lexington pastor offers reward for return of Bible that was in stolen car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Pastor John Wither’s car was stolen from his home Tuesday morning. He’s now offering a $500 reward, not for the car, but for a priceless item he left inside.

News

Lexington man sentenced 165 months in prison for two carjackings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Lexington man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 165 months in prison after two 2019 carjackings.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.