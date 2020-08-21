Boyle County football coach excited for his team after KHSAA decision on fall sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If all goes according to the KHSAA’s plan, student athletes will be back at practice Monday.

Boyle County Head Football Coach Justin Haddix said he’s made changes on the field and at home to prepare for the upcoming season.

He said his player were antsy about the call.

“We had practice and you could see kind of see it was up in the air, and everybody knows now, with today’s technology, it used to be you just listened to whatever the coach said, but now, with all the social media and everything, they knew there was going to be a meeting coming up,” Haddix said.

Haddix said his high school students are better off under his supervision.

“My opinion is, with all the protocols that we have, the KHSAA, they’re in safer hands with the coaches,” he said.

He said even if the Boyle County stadium is closed, another could open.

“They’re going to go play somewhere, they’re going to go play the baseball, they’re going to play AAU football.”

Haddix said he’s serious about playing by the rules.

“We’re wearing the mask if we’re inside lifting weights, if we’re within six feet of each other, we’re wearing the mask, we’re spread out on the field, we’re not using the locker rooms right now, we’re going to put their equipment with them today when we hand out their equipment and they’re going to bring that to practice with them,” he said.

It’s mask up or step down for the Rebels.

“You don’t give them a choice, you gotta do it or we’re not going to have football,” he said.

Haddix’s wife is a physician who thinks sports should resume.

“She was all for playing and being around and doing those things, but the kids needed it,” he said.

He said he does think about the possibility of infection.

“It’d make me really nervous if one of our kids got it,” he said. “I think that when it hits close to home we’ll do those things, but we’re doing everything we can to prevent it.”

He said football teaches kids lessons they’ll use in life.

“Everything’s not going to go your way, you’re not going to get every call, you’re not going to get this, but just like in life, it doesn’t go that way, are you going to quit or are you going to continue to fight and get better?”

Gov. Beshear said he would take some time to think through the KHSAA’s proposed plan at a news briefing Thursday.

