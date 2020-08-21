Advertisement

California man uses cans of Bud Light to extinguish flames from wildfire

Published: Aug. 21, 2020
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer.

“It was crazy,” homeowner Chad Little told KCRA when describing the fire. “Everybody’s on propane tanks. It was like a war zone.”

As his family packed up, Little made up his mind. He wasn’t leaving. He was staying and protecting his home.

Little’s family already lost their home five years ago in an attic fire, and their rebuild was set to finish this year.

“This happens, and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t. I can’t let it go,’” Little said.

Little has hoses around the property, but he wasn’t prepared for the water to turn off. He grabbed a rake and started clearing dry grass.

“I was putting out fires all the way around here, stopping it from going toward the house. Meanwhile, all the cars were on fire,” he said.

His cars were torched, and his shop was going up quickly.

“It was burning on the wood down low, and I didn’t have any water,” Little said. “I had one barrel with a little bit of water in it, and I tried using that. It didn’t work.”

He grabbed the only liquid he had left — cans of Bud Light.

“When I ripped up the sheet metal, it had a nail, so I was just shaking it up, popping it just and spraying them, popping it out and grabbing another one.,” Little said. “My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, ‘Hey, saved my shop.’”

Little said firefighters arrived soon after he used his beer to extinguish the flames at his shop.

