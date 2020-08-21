Clark County Sheriff set for return following quadruple bypass surgery

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) --

Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue says he is ready to get back to work nearly two weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery.

Doctor's cleared the law enforcement veteran for light work duty.

Sheriff Perdue shared the news on Facebook.

"God has watched over me and I love you all for your concern and support," said Perdue.

Perdue also serves at the Kentucky Chapter Fraternal Order of Police President.

