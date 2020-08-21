Advertisement

Dr. David McFaddin named new Eastern Kentucky University president

(Photo: Eastern Kentucky University)
(Photo: Eastern Kentucky University)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new president has been named at Eastern Kentucky University.

Dr. David McFaddin will lead the Colonels as the university’s 14th president. Dr. McFaddin served as the school’s interim president since December after Dr. Michael T. Benson stepped down from his post.

Dr. McFaddin is the third EKU grad to become university president.

The board of regents chair said he’s everything they hope EKU students can become.

“I know he cares immensely about this institution,” said presidential search committee co-chair Dr. Jason Marion. “Given all of the circumstances and knowing the team he has around him, I am comfortable making this decision on my end and lending the support of our faculty to making sure he can have success in this role because, as he says so eloquently, we are One Eastern.” 

McFaddin’s appointment is effective immediately.

