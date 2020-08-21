Advertisement

EKU football releases eight-game fall schedule

The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.
EKU set to play eight non-conference games this fall.
EKU set to play eight non-conference games this fall.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Instead of playing the Ohio Valley Conference’s proposed model of four non-conference games this fall and a conference schedule in the spring, Eastern Kentucky will play eight non-conference games this fall.

The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium and they will play their other five games on the road. Those trips include a September 5 trip to Marshall, a September 12 visit to West Virginia, a trip to The Citadel on September 26 in Charleston, South Carolina and a road trip to Troy October 17.

Their other road game is a second matchup with Top 10 FCS opponent Central Arkansas on October 31.

“With the release of our schedule this morning, I am proud of what we have accomplished,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan said.  “We were able to schedule games against a historic regional rival, a senior military college, and other FBS and FCS championship-level programs, to go along with our already-scheduled games at West Virginia and at home against Western Carolina.  I hope that you will join me in my excitement for the schedule.”

The 2020 season is scheduled to conclude with home games against Stephen F. Austin State University on Nov. 7 and Western Carolina University on Nov. 21.

“I’m looking forward to leading this team onto the field at Marshall on Sept. 5,” EKU Head Coach Walt Wells said.  “I want to thank our administration for working so hard to ensure our players have an outstanding experience this season in an environment that stresses their well-being and safety.”

Game times will be announced at a later date.

“My goal has been to formulate a season reflecting the mission of our university – a season of opportunities and first-class experiences conducted with the health and well-being of everyone involved as a primary priority,” said Roan.  “We do have the flexibility to add additional and/or special opportunities and will continue exploring those.  We’ll share those details as they become known.”

EKU will be facing The Citadel, Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin for the first time ever.  Eastern’s most recent meeting with Troy came in the season-opener of the 1997 season.  The Colonels and Western Carolina have met five times with EKU holding a 3-2 edge in the series.  The most recent match-up came in 2009 when the Catamounts beat EKU, 24-7, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CBS Sports names Duffy, Jackson, Kinnard preseason All-Americans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Max Duffy named to first team, Drake Jackson and Darian Kinnard on second-team offense

Sports

Five Wildcats named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Seniors Bohanna, Echols, Jackson, Rigg and Young on radar for 2021 game

Sports

Legends add former Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to Bourbon Trail roster

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster.

Sports

KHSAA votes to move forward with current plan for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
We could learn the fate of high school fall sports in the commonwealth.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses anti-gay slur on air

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break

Sports

Kentucky football adds Torrance Davis to 2020 roster

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He will be eligible to play this fall.

Sports

EKU to play The Citadel during 2020 football season

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Eastern Kentucky University’s football team will play at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 26.

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs planning to have fans between the hedges

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Paul Newberry
The school announced a ticket plan that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.