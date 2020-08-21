Advertisement

Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from Fayette County Public Schools, Superintendent Manny Caulk has announced that school athletics will not resume on Monday.

The Board of Education is supposed to meet on Monday to talk about when school sports will resume.

The KHSAA decided on Wednesday that Kentucky schools should move forward with practice and game schedules.

Superintendent Caulk says he wants to give school board members time to review safety plans.

“The safety of our students, staff and families will continue to be the primary consideration in everything we do,” Caulk said.

