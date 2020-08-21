Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday he would vote for Joe Biden because their family values line up.

Gov. Beshear joined a panel of other Democratic governors on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. He was asked how he’s handling two big issues in the commonwealth-- a pandemic and calls for racial justice.

“I know if Kentucky we see disparities and especially racial disparities at a time of COVID that it just truly lays bares that inequality in healthcare that Dr. King talked about,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re losing Black and African American Kentuckians at twice the rate to COVID deaths as the make up of our population.”

And so for us, we’re trying to live out our values that healthcare is a human right, that everybody deserves healthcare, but we’re making a priority based on the fact that our disadvantaged communities haven’t been prioritized enough, but also based on the impact of COVID and starting our attempts to sign up every single Kentuckian for some form of coverage in our Black and African American communities.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.