Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Friday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 42,265 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.18 percent positivity rate.

There were eight reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 864.

The deaths reported Friday include a 49-year-old man from Clark County; a 92-year-old woman from Green County; a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Lewis County; a 56-year-old man from Madison County; a 77-year-old woman from Montgomery County; and a 63-year-old woman from Taylor County.

Of the newly reported cases Friday, 17 were from children ages five and younger.

“Ninety-seven of today’s cases are kids under 18,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to protect all of our children.”

As of Friday, 590 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 166 are in the ICU. At least 9,448 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and there have been at least 803,198 COVID-19 tests performed in the state.

“It’s going to be a hard month. Let’s make sure we don’t do things that are going to spread this virus because ultimately, they do take a real human toll,” said Gov. Beshear.

