Henry Clay football cancels first two games, citing ‘safety concerns’

The Blue Devils plan on opening the 2020 season on September 25 at Central Hardin High School.
Henry Clay football.
Henry Clay football.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that Henry Clay football has cancelled its first two games of the season, citing “safety concerns” for their student-athletes.

The Blue Devils plan on opening the 2020 season on September 25 at Central Hardin High School.

Pulaski County High School, one of Henry Clay’s first two opponents, has been notified of the decision. The Blue Devils have already reflected their decision to cancel on the KHSAA scheduling website.

As of now, they have a six-game schedule in place.

On Thursday, the KHSAA Board of Control voted to begin fall sports practice on August 24 with football games beginning on September 11. Friday afternoon, Fayette County Public Schools announced that school athletics will not resume on Monday.

The Board of Education is supposed to meet on Monday to talk about when school sports will resume.

