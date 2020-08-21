Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain returns to Kentucky

Showers & storms sweep across Kentucky
Showers & storms sweep across Kentucky(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have had some pretty awesome weather days recently. Rain will roll in again for a big chunk of our area.

Remember the front that brought us all of the beautiful weather? It is still pretty close to us, and a wave of energy will likely drive it back north with some rain today. I don't think that it is a total washout. That doesn't mean that you won't track a gusty storm or a heavy rain producer. These rain chances will probably hold on for the weekend. 

The pattern stays active well into next week. You will see more of those showers & storm chances showing up all week long. 

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

