Advertisement

Kentucky’s first school district to do in-person classes switches to virtual

The first Kentucky school district to begin in-person classes is switching to virtual learning.
The first Kentucky school district to begin in-person classes is switching to virtual learning.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The first Kentucky school district to begin in-person classes this year is switching to virtual learning.

Green County Schools returned to in-person classes on Aug. 17, despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to wait until September 28.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Superintendent William Hodges said the district’s Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase and they would be moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks, starting on Monday.

Another post explains that the Active Case Index looks at active cases in the community and does not solely reflect active cases within the schools itself. The post says there are currently no positive student or employee cases that are included within the index.

The post says families should plan for in-person classes to start again after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if the Active Case Index permits.

Dear Students, Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community Members of Green County Schools: Due to increased activity of COVID-19 in the area, Green County Schools Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase. The Green County Schools plan for reopening communicates the need for a long term closure once our index reaches this phase. At this time, Green County Schools would like to provide parents and our community a notice of a closure that will be necessary. The first closure date will occur on Monday, August 24. For planning purposes, families should plan for a closure of two weeks with a goal of returning to in-person classes after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if our Active Case Index permits. Also, Green County Schools received unofficial notice today that an employee of the district received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Although unofficial, we consider this a valid notice. The employee that tested positive works for Green County High School and recently worked within the district. This individual adhered to mitigation procedures that have been published in our reopening plan. Once official, if there are individuals that have been in direct contact (closer than 6 feet) with this employee for longer than ten minutes, they will be contacted by our local health department in regards to quarantining procedures. Please help us as we keep this employee in our thoughts and prayers. At this time, the district is unaware of any students that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district will continue to remain transparent with our community and we will continue to take necessary precautions in order to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff. Thank you for your patience and support during this trying time! #GCSchools #WeCARE

Posted by Green County Schools on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Technology helping Clark County inmates keep in touch with family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
The Jailer says they are trying to help ease the pain of missing out.

State

White House deputy chief of staff talks to WKYT about Ky. COVID situation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
We are continuing to see high COVID case counts in Kentucky.

Lexington

UK still on track for in-person classes as other colleges are hit by COVID outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As colleges across the country are moving back online, classes are still happening in-person at the University of Kentucky.

State

KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky State University is suspending some in-person events.

Latest News

Sports

EKU football opts out of OVC, releases eight-game fall schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

State

Feds approve Kentucky’s application for unemployment aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Lexington

Lexington Humane Society seeks homes for senior dogs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The dogs range in age from six to nine years of age.

Lexington

Shooting leaves one person seriously injured in Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago