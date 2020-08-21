Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at all clinic locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kroger is expanding its COVID-19 testing options.

The grocery store chain announced this week that it’s offering testing at its 220 clinic locations.

The clinic testing will mirror the self-administered collection process currently utilized at Kroger Health’s community testing locations. Kroger says it’ll be able to test up to 5,000 people per day.

Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

You do have to make an appointment.

