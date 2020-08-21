Advertisement

Kroger announces COVID-19 testing at all clinic locations

The grocery store chain announced this week that it’s offering testing at its 220 clinic locations.
The grocery store chain announced this week that it’s offering testing at its 220 clinic locations.(AP Images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kroger is expanding its COVID-19 testing options.

The grocery store chain announced this week that it’s offering testing at its 220 clinic locations.

The clinic testing will mirror the self-administered collection process currently utilized at Kroger Health’s community testing locations. Kroger says it’ll be able to test up to 5,000 people per day.

Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

You do have to make an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

