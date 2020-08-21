Advertisement

KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University is suspending some in-person events.

The move comes after a video gained traction online showing students in large gatherings and not following social distancing guidelines.

University officials do not know where that incident took place on campus, but after it was caught on video, KSU President M. Christopher Brown II sent out this statement:

It said in part, “...in light of the flagrant violation of standing protocols, there will be a moratorium on non-virtual campus events until there is clear and consistent compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Our team was at the university’s front entrance Friday morning. We did not see any students, but we talked with a parent who was dropping his son off for freshman orientation. He was upset that the event had been canceled on short notice. He says the university should have put protocols in place to keep the social gathering from happening in the first place.

“That’s why you have the campus police and security to handle their business,” said Bishop Roderick Wilson. “Knockdown before it gets started. This is the way it’s going to be. We don’t want to do it, but pandemic is calling for this, straight by the rules.”

