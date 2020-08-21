McGrath calls out AG on Breonna Taylor investigation; Cameron fires right back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath tweeted a slap at Daniel Cameron, and Kentucky’s attorney general hit right back at her Friday.

McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, called out Cameron for not having announced whether to charge three LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot dead when narcotics officers served a warrant at her home on March 13.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Today marks 100 days since the KY AG took on the Breonna Taylor case and still no final report. Release the findings or hand it over to an independent counsel who can ensure a fair and timely process. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 21, 2020

Cameron, who has set no timetable on when he’ll announce his findings, tweeted a response to McGrath, referring to her “sudden interest” in the Taylor case and pointing out her “fundamental misunderstanding of the criminal justice system.

Read his full response below:

My statement regarding today's comments from Amy McGrath: pic.twitter.com/DsZzSkVQng — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 21, 2020

