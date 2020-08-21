Advertisement

NCAA: All fall sport student-athletes will receive an additional year of eligibility

The Board of Directors also announced that they are working toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring.
National office of the NCAA.
National office of the NCAA.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors announced Friday that all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

That means any fall sports athlete, including seniors, can play this season and return in 2021.

The Board of Directors also announced that they are working toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring. Board members cautioned that fall championships should be played in the spring only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

The board also adopted the Council-recommended protections for college athletes:

  • Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
  • Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.
  • Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.
  • The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock will not count against team limits in 2021-22.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Henry Clay football cancels first two games, citing ‘safety concerns’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Blue Devils plan on opening the 2020 season on September 25 at Central Hardin High School.

Sports

Kentucky Derby will run without fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Churchill Downs has announced the 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5, 2020 will run without fans.

News

Fayette Co. superintendent calls off Monday sports practices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Superintendent Caulk says he wants to give school board members time to review safety plans.

Sports

EKU football opts out of OVC, releases eight-game fall schedule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

CBS Sports names Duffy, Jackson, Kinnard preseason All-Americans

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Max Duffy named to first team, Drake Jackson and Darian Kinnard on second-team offense

Sports

Five Wildcats named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Seniors Bohanna, Echols, Jackson, Rigg and Young on radar for 2021 game

Sports

Legends add former Red Iván De Jesús Jr. to Bourbon Trail roster

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
De Jesús Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster.

Sports

KHSAA votes to move forward with current plan for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
We could learn the fate of high school fall sports in the commonwealth.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Brandon Phillips hits game-tying RBI in 9th in Legends debut

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Legends lost to the Florence Freedom in sudden death. Phillips finished 1-5.