NCAA: All fall sport student-athletes will receive an additional year of eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors announced Friday that all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

The board also adopted the DI Council-recommended protections for college athletes: https://t.co/2ECu90EmFO pic.twitter.com/wyrGp16EJq — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 21, 2020

That means any fall sports athlete, including seniors, can play this season and return in 2021.

The Board of Directors also announced that they are working toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring. Board members cautioned that fall championships should be played in the spring only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

The board also adopted the Council-recommended protections for college athletes:

Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.

Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.

The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock will not count against team limits in 2021-22.

