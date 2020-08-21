Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard was driving near Wendell Ford Airport when he lost control of his vehicle and drove over an embankment and died as a result of his injuries.

He was 70 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.