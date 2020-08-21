Advertisement

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard dies in car crash

Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard died in a car crash Friday evening.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Jailer died as a result of a car crash Friday evening.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard was driving near Wendell Ford Airport when he lost control of his vehicle and drove over an embankment and died as a result of his injuries.

He was 70 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

