Advertisement

Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

Jakob Aton was originally from Somerset and died in Texas on his 22nd birthday.
Jakob Aton was originally from Somerset and died in Texas on his 22nd birthday.(WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Pulaski County Thursday night, first responders lined U.S. Highway 27 to welcome home a fellow brother in service.

With lights flashing and American flags flying, it was a welcome home fit for a hero.

“He was a first responder, the same as all the fire service here,” Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said.

Jakob Aton, originally from Somerset, was a soldier stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

On August 12, his 22nd birthday, Aton was off duty but still serving people in need.

He had pulled over on the side of an interstate in Texas to help direct traffic around a minor crash when he was hit and killed by another car.

“The first responders, we all see one another as one big family,” Halcomb said.

After hearing about the loss of one of their own, representatives from nearly every emergency department in Pulaski County showed up to pay their respects as Aton's body was brought back home.

The first responders escorted him along US-27 in Pulaski County as a show of support for Aton’s family and for their brother in service.

“I hope that makes them proud of the service that he joined,” Halcomb said. “We just want to give him a hero’s welcome back to his final resting place.”

Aton’s body was flown into an airport in Louisville and escorted all the way back to the Pulaski Funeral Home where his services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. David McFaddin named new Eastern Kentucky University president

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new president has been named at Eastern Kentucky University.

News

Clark County Sheriff set for return following quadruple bypass surgery

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue says he is ready to get back to work nearly two weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

News

Gov. Beshear to announce possible rent assistance Monday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Governor Andy Beshear says his administration is preparing to announce potential funding Monday that could help Kentuckians pay rent.

News

Gov. Beshear joins DNC governors panel, endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday he would vote for Joe Biden because their family values line up.

Latest News

News

Boyle County football coach excited for his team after KHSAA decision on fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Boyle County Head Football Coach Justin Haddix said he’s made changes on the field and at home to prepare for the upcoming season.

Lexington

WATCH Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thursday night, in our latest special, Back to School & Beyond: A Community Conversation, we focused on how Kentucky leaders are getting students back to school safely...

News

Mylar balloons cause power outages in downtown Lexington, UK campus area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Power outages were reported around 3 p.m., mostly in the downtown, Chevy Chase, Transylvania Park and University of Kentucky areas.

Regional

Man accused of setting Richmond church on fire, burning cross in front of another

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to our media partners at the Richmond Register, 41-year-old Ronnie Mullins is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

National

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

News

Researchers: Testing sewage could detect COVID-19 early

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
For months now, cases of COVID-19 have been discovered by testing people. But new science shows it can also be found by testing their sewage.