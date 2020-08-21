Pulaski County first responders escort soldier back home after fatal accident in Texas

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Pulaski County Thursday night, first responders lined U.S. Highway 27 to welcome home a fellow brother in service.

With lights flashing and American flags flying, it was a welcome home fit for a hero.

“He was a first responder, the same as all the fire service here,” Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said.

Jakob Aton, originally from Somerset, was a soldier stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

On August 12, his 22nd birthday, Aton was off duty but still serving people in need.

He had pulled over on the side of an interstate in Texas to help direct traffic around a minor crash when he was hit and killed by another car.

“The first responders, we all see one another as one big family,” Halcomb said.

After hearing about the loss of one of their own, representatives from nearly every emergency department in Pulaski County showed up to pay their respects as Aton's body was brought back home.

The first responders escorted him along US-27 in Pulaski County as a show of support for Aton’s family and for their brother in service.

“I hope that makes them proud of the service that he joined,” Halcomb said. “We just want to give him a hero’s welcome back to his final resting place.”

Aton’s body was flown into an airport in Louisville and escorted all the way back to the Pulaski Funeral Home where his services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22.

