White House deputy chief of staff talks to WKYT about Ky. COVID situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing to see high COVID case counts in Kentucky.

The governor is closely watching those numbers as he makes recommendations on sports and schools and the White House is making recommendations of their own.

Dr. John Fleming is the White House’s deputy chief of staff and he attends coronavirus task force meetings regularly. Fleming says Kentucky is on its way to flattening the curve.

“The South, in general, has been pretty much above the rest of the country in recent weeks,” Dr. Fleming said. “However, we see the cases toning down in Kentucky. Specifically, is in what we call the ‘yellow area,’ which is pretty good.” That means your positivity rate is between five and ten percent.”

Our positivity rate is down to a little more than five percent.

We also talked with Dr. Fleming about reopening schools in Kentucky. He told us the White House wants states to do it as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.