Advertisement

White House deputy chief of staff talks to WKYT about Ky. COVID situation

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing to see high COVID case counts in Kentucky.

The governor is closely watching those numbers as he makes recommendations on sports and schools and the White House is making recommendations of their own.

Dr. John Fleming is the White House’s deputy chief of staff and he attends coronavirus task force meetings regularly. Fleming says Kentucky is on its way to flattening the curve.

“The South, in general, has been pretty much above the rest of the country in recent weeks,” Dr. Fleming said. “However, we see the cases toning down in Kentucky. Specifically, is in what we call the ‘yellow area,’ which is pretty good.” That means your positivity rate is between five and ten percent.”

Our positivity rate is down to a little more than five percent.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

We also talked with Dr. Fleming about reopening schools in Kentucky. He told us the White House wants states to do it as quickly and safely as possible.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Technology helping inmates in Clark County keep in touch with family

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
The Jailer says they are trying to help ease the pain of missing out.

Lexington

UK still on track for in-person classes as other colleges are hit by COVID outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
As colleges across the country are moving back online, classes are still happening in-person at the University of Kentucky.

State

KSU cancels all non-class related gatherings on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky State University is suspending some in-person events.

Sports

EKU football releases eight-game fall schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Latest News

State

Feds approve Kentucky’s application for unemployment aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

Lexington

Lexington Humane Society seeks homes for senior dogs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The dogs range in age from six to nine years of age.

Lexington

Shooting leaves one person seriously injured in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain returns to Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We have had some pretty awesome weather days recently. Rain will roll in again for a big chunk of our area.