2021 4-star guard Nolan Hickman commits to Kentucky

The 6′2′' guard from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah is Kentucky’s first commit in its 2021 class.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2021 four-star point guard Nolan Hickman committed to John Calipari and Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

He commits to the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Arizona and Kansas.

According to 247Sports, Hickman is the No. 51 ranked player in the country and the top player in Utah. He is also considered a Top 10 point guard in the country.

Hickman averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 38 percent from behind the three-point line his junior season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

