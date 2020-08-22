Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mix of storms and dry times for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a mix of dry times and showers to kick-off the weekend, we’ll continue the trend into Sunday before Summer heat and humidity crank up even more next week.

For your evening and night ahead, a mix of scattered shower and thunderstorms will remain around for some areas producing torrential rainfall. This heavy rain could still lead to some localized high water issues in some areas. Otherwise, many areas will continue with their dry stretch through this evening with mild temperatures. As we get into tonight, most storm activity should start to calm down and die out, leading to mostly dry conditions across the Commonwealth. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the 70s and eventually end up in the 60s by late tonight.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a muggy feel continuing as moisture stays in the region. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us again throughout the day before storm activity increases. Like Saturday, we’ll still feature plenty of dry time with some areas not even seeing rain. Storms will increase throughout the afternoon and evening, producing heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the lower 80s.

A drier pattern returns to the forecast through the first half of this next work week, but while it will be dry, humidity levels will remain high. Temperatures will also return to a typical feel with highs back into the mid to upper 80s most days. By the latter half of the week, we’ll start to track in rounds of showers and thunderstorms returning Thursday and continuing through next weekend. Some of this rain will be associated with remnant low from the tropics, so we should expect heavy rain and gusty winds late into the week.

